Anirudh Ravichander skips out on work till January 2027? Composer likely to resume with Sandiyar teaser

Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran reportedly tied the knot on November 11, 2026. As the musician takes a break following his wedding, it appears that he might return to work only in January 2027.

Anirudh Ravichander to step away from work till 2027?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Anirudh Ravichander is planning to take a break from his musical commitments until January 2027. The composer is expected to resume work next year, reportedly beginning with the teaser for Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar. The film is also expected to enter full-fledged production around that time.

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However, this remains a report for now, and the musician has not made any official announcement regarding his work break.

Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran recently tied the knot in a self-respect marriage ceremony, opting for a simple celebration instead of traditional wedding rituals and just exchanged pendants with each other.

For those unfamiliar with Kavya Maran, she is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is widely known for her candid appearances at IPL matches, which frequently go viral on social media.

Superstar Rajinikanth also attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged rings on November 10, before the couple tied the knot the following day. Following their intimate wedding ceremony, the newlyweds are expected to host a reception at a luxurious hotel on November 21, 2026.

The upcoming celebration is expected to be a star-studded affair, with Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, and several other celebrities reportedly expected to attend.

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Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is also reportedly set to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Indian 3, Sandiyar, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.

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