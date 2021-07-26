Anirudh Ravichander wraps up a music session for RRR with MM Keeravani; Former calls him 'so down to earth'

Ace Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s next pan Indian film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) is one of the awaited and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. The film features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with the talented stars of the Indian film industry. RRR has been carrying massive hype since its inception owing to the star cast, popular musicians and technical crew. While the shooting is proceeding at brisk phase, makers are making sure to giving out small updates regularly. In the latest, the young and popular musician Anirudh Ravichander wrapped a song session of the film.

Makers are currently busy with the shooting and music of a promotional song from RRR, which will be show topper. MM Keeravani, who is composing music for RRR, took to Twitter and revealed that he, Anirudh and his team had a great music session. Keeravani also called the young musician, who rose to fame just with a few wonderful songs as the most down to earth star.

MM Keeravani took to Twitter and wrote, Had a great session @anirudhofficial for RRR. Efficacy, energy, talent and a wonderful team of associates are his main assets. above all … so down to earth." Anirudh also replied to this compliment and wrote, It was my pleasure sir. Much love to you and team #RRR Hugging face." Well, with this little tweets, fans are thrilled about what's in the store as it is well known that when Anirudh is singing or musician, it will only be blockbuster.

It was my pleasure sir. Much love to you and team #RRR https://t.co/nk0LlXpAhG — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 25, 2021

RRR is a fictional retelling of two of the legendary freedom fighters of India. In this movie Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju while Jr. NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. will be seen opposite Ram Charan, while will be seen in a crucial role. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. Music is by M. M. Keeravani. RRR is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.