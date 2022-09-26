Anirudh Ravichander's grandfather and veteran voice actor SV Ramanan passes away

He is the son of legendary director K Subrahmanyam, and has lent his voice to various radio and television advertisements. He is survived by his wife Bama Ramanan and daughters Lakshmi and Saraswathi. He is the maternal grandfather of film music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander 's uncle and veteran voice actor SV Raman passed away on September 26. According to reports, he passed away due to age-related ailments and the final rites will take place tomorrow at 3 PM in Chennai. Celebs in the film industry and fans of Anirudh have been mourning the loss of his demise.

SV Ramanan is an Indian film director, voice artist and producer, who has worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. Ramanan directed popular movies like Dorababu Shobanam, Uruvangal Maralam. The film was released in 1983 and had guest appearances of several actors, including Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Jaishankar. His last release to hit the theatres was Dorababu Shobanam in the year 2022.

A few years ago, SV Ramanan praised Anirudh's growth in the film industry and said he was really proud of his grandson in an interview with the Times of India. He was quoted as saying, "Anirudh is one of the top music directors in south India today. What I’m impressed about him is that he is not at all aware of his celebrity status that he has become a big music director, or has so much craze among youngsters, especially girls. These things have not gone into his mind. He’s someone who goes out of his way to help people."

Also Read: Prabhas drops first personal post, shares a heartwarming video with his late uncle Krishnam Raju

