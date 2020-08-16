Anisha Ambrose and her husband Guna blessed with baby boy; BFF Tejaswi Madivada shares newborn's first pic

Tejaswi Madivada also shared a lovely throwback picture with her bestie Anisha Ambrose as she congratulated the new mommy. Check it out below.

Telugu actress Anisha Ambrose and her husband Guna are blessed with a baby boy and Tejaswi Madivada shared the news on her Instagram account. Anisha Ambrose's BFF Tejaswi Madivada took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of the newborn baby as she congratulated the new parents. Tejaswi wrote, “And is a boy. Baby has arrived.” (sic) Anisha Ambrose gave birth to their baby on Friday, August 14. The first photo of the newborn is doing rounds on social media and fans have been showering him with lovely comments.

Tejaswi Madivada shared a lovely throwback picture with her bestie Anisha Ambrose as she congratulated the new mommy. She wrote, "From when we were babies to till she had a baby, i can never love another woman more than this one, her husband is competing hard but i know ill win one day @anishaguna @gunaa04 and now BABY JADEN. Life is beautiful and I'm thankful for you neeshu and co.."

Anisha tied the knot with Guna last year in May, and the couple announced the pregnancy in August. Anisha also hosted a baby shower and flaunted her baby bump as she posed with her friends at their Hawaiian themed party.

Congratulations to the new parents!

