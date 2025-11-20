Anjaan Re-release: Suriya starrer to hit the theaters again with reduced runtime after 11 years?

Suriya-starrer gangster action movie Anjaan, directed by N. Lingusamy, was originally released in theaters on August 15, 2014. A decade after it first hit the big screens, the makers are now all set to re-release the film on November 28, 2025, with a re-edited version. However, it seems the runtime will be shorter than before.

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Anjaan's re-release will have a shorter duration compared to the original version, which was released in theaters over 10 years ago. The new runtime is expected to be 1 hour and 59 minutes, whereas the original cut was 2 hours and 40 minutes.

With such a drastic change in runtime, it appears that the movie has undergone several edits, and the new version may have removed or shortened certain sequences. However, this remains unconfirmed until the makers officially announce the final runtime.

Anjaan is a gangster action drama featuring Suriya in the lead role. Directed by N. Lingusamy, the film follows the story of Krishna, a young disabled man who travels to Mumbai in search of his elder brother Raju.

Upon arrival, he learns that his brother was an infamous gangster who is believed to be dead. The movie explores what happens after Krishna uncovers his brother's past and what lies ahead for him.

With Suriya appearing in dual roles, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. Actors Vidyut Jammwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Joe Malloori, Murali Sharma, and many others played key roles. Despite its strong ensemble cast and technical team, Anjaan was a box-office failure at the time of its release.

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). The action entertainer is expected to feature the Retro actor as a lawyer who becomes possessed by the god Karuppuswamy to fight injustice in society.

With Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and others in significant roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on the tentatively titled Suriya46 and is expected to begin shooting for Suriya47, directed by Jithu Madhavan, in December this year.

