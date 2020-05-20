Anjathe 2: Mysskin sidelined STR as he demanded a huge amount as remuneration? Find out

Director Mysskin apparently replaced STR with Arun Vijay for Anjathe 2 as the former demanded a huge amount as remuneration.

While it was reported earlier that Arun Vijay has been roped in to play the lead role in the sequel of Mysskin’s Anjathe, new reports have now emerged stating that the director first considered STR aka Simbu for the role. However, he did not proceed further with the Maanaadu actor as he demanded a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for the film. However, no official announcement has been made on the sequel or its cast.

For the unversed, Mysskin, whose previous directorial venture was with Udhayanidhi Stalin in Psycho, will reportedly be joining hands with Kollywood’s popular actor Arun Vijay for the sequel of Anjathe. At a time when the whole Tamil cinema industry is on a spree of making sequels and prequels, this film has come as yet another addition to the list of second installments of Kollywood films. The yet to be titled film will be Arun Vijay’s 32nd film.

Meanwhile, Mysskin made headlines after his infamous fallout during the shooting of Thupparivaalan 2. The director was ousted from the film and Vishal himself directed the remaining portions of the film. On the other hand, Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia. Other than Anjathe 2, Arun Vijay has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam and another untitled project with Arivazhagan. He also wrapped up the shooting of his yet another film, tentatively titled AV 31.

