Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s Sara’s to release on OTT platform on July 5; Trailer out

The upcoming Malayalam movie Sara's starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne, is all set to release directly on the OTT platform. Today, along with the trailer of the movie, the announcement of release date was announced. Sara's will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Videos on July 5, 2021.

The trailer of Sara’s shows a romantic relationship between Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne along with Anna’s struggle to stick in the industry and find work as a director. The story looks different as it carries the struggle of a woman filmmaker and Anna’s chemistry with Sunny creates real cute moments.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie is being bankrolled by producer PK Murali Dharan and has cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer. Apart from starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in the lead, the movie also features actors Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others.

sara’s life is a smooth ride the same way her directorial debut turns out to be. join us on this crazy adventure watch Sara’s this July 5! pic.twitter.com/yxKpHBl0TD — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 1, 2021

Sara’s is a story of a young and aspiring filmmaker who is struggling to do her first project in the world of cinema. The film is set to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

