Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s Sara’s to release on OTT platform on July 5; Trailer out

Malayalam movie Sara’s starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne is all set to release directly on the OTT platform on July 5, 2021. This announcement was made along with the release of trailer.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 05:22 pm
The upcoming Malayalam movie Sara's starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne, is all set to release directly on the OTT platform. Today, along with the trailer of the movie, the announcement of release date was announced. Sara's will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Videos on July 5, 2021.

The trailer of Sara’s shows a romantic relationship between Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne along with Anna’s struggle to stick in the industry and find work as a director. The story looks different as it carries the struggle of a woman filmmaker and Anna’s chemistry with Sunny creates real cute moments. 

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the movie is being bankrolled by producer PK Murali Dharan and has cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer. Apart from starring Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in the lead, the movie also features actors Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese among others.

Sara’s is a story of a young and aspiring filmmaker who is struggling to do her first project in the world of cinema. The film is set to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter.

