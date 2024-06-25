Anna Ben pens emotional note as Kottukkaali bags special jury award at Transylvania; says ‘When you begin to question…’

Right from his debut with Koozhangal, also known as Pebbles, in 2021, director PS Vinothraj has become one of the most discussed filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. Now, the filmmaker’s second feature, Kottukkaali (aka The Adamant Girl) is currently being screened at various film festivals across the world.

In fact, quite recently, the film also won the special jury award at the ongoing Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Romania. Malayalam actress Anna Ben, who is making her Tamil debut with Kottukkaali took to her social media to share pictures from the festival and even penned an emotional note after the win.

Anna Ben gets emotional after win at Transylvania

Taking to her Instagram, Anna Ben shared pictures from the prestigious film festival. The actress mentioned how uncertainty is part and parcel of being an artist, and revealed that it is something she struggles with. However, she highlighted that things always find a way out at the end. The actress wrote:

“Thank you @tiffromania for this recognition. Romania is truly wonderful and this just meant everything so memorable. As artists, uncertainty is a huge part of this job and it is something I struggle with. For most parts I wait for things, calls, emails, callbacks and whatnot! And when you begin to question your relevance something like this happens… A movie I did a year ago, a character I will always cherish given to me by the amazing director @psvinothraj winning the special jury award at main competition in @tiffromania; Life is crazy, stupid and wonderfil. Thank you for the love”

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Sivakarthikeyan congratulates Kottukkaali team

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is one of the producers of Kottukkaali, was one of the first to react to the historic win at the Transylvania International Film Festival. The actor took to his social media, and wrote:

“I’m very happy that our film #Kottukkaali #TheAdamantGirl has won the Special Jury Award at the Transylvania International Film Festival. This recognition means so much to me and our entire team. A huge thank you to the jury and everyone who supported us. Congratulations to my amazing team for achieving this feat.”

More about Kottukkaali

Kottukkaali, as mentioned earlier, is the second feature film by director PS Vinothraj. Apart from Anna Ben, the film also features Soori in the lead role, with Sakthivel and Ganesh Siva taking care of the camera work and editing respectively.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival, and garnered praises from fans and critics alike. It is understood that the film revolves around Anna Ben’s character Meena, who falls in love with a man from a lower caste. She stubbornly refuses to speak. Her family thinks she is possessed, and the spell to cast it out of her. It is also understood that the film plays out as a road movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi attend Ilavarasu’s son’s wedding reception; pose with newlyweds