Anna Ben shares excitement for Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili, says ‘she will be brilliant in the film’

Despite being new to the industry, Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the film industry. The actress is now all set to entertain her audience with her upcoming project Mili. Last year, in November, Janhvi took to her social media handle to announce that she has wrapped-up her upcoming project. To note, Mili is a Hindi remake of Anna Ben’s Malayalam film Helen. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Anna shared her excitement for the upcoming film Mili and even praised the lead actress.

Speaking with India Today, Anna said, “I am very excited for Mili because Mathukutty has directed the film in Hindi as well. Helen was his first film and my second film, so we were just figuring out the new world that was open to us. I have known him for a while now and he is like a brother to me. He had spoken to me about starting this in Hindi and shared his excitement." For those unaware, Anna Ben won the Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award) for her performance in Helen.

Talking about Janhvi, the Helen actor said she has heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. Sharing that she can’t wait to watch the film, Anna adds that she knows Janhvi will be brilliant in the film.

In November 2021, after wrapping the film, Janhvi took to her Instagram and wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.” Interestingly, this is the first time ever that the actor has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Take a look:

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks fit & fab in lavender athleisure as she shares a glimpse of her doing pilates