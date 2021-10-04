Annaatthe 1st Single: Rajinikanth's swag, SP Balasubrahmanyam's soulful voice makes it a perfect festival song

Rajinikanth will be seen next in the much awaited upcoming film titled Annaatthe, which is one of the most awaited movies of South. Today is a feast for superstar fans as the first single of Annaatthe has been released. The first single is titled Annaatthe, a perfect peppy festival song. The song features Rajinikanth in his absolute best swag and aura with the soulful voice of SP Balasubrahmanyam. What makes it bittersweet is that this is the last song that legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam recorded before his demise. SP Balasubrahmanyam sang many super hit introduction songs for Rajinikanth. This will be the singer's last ever song. The music of Annaatthe is composed by D Imman. Watch the first lyrical song of Annaatthe here:

The Super Star Rajinikanth’s every movie carries massive expectations and hype around it, and his latest venture Annaatthe is no exception. Since the movie’s announcement, fans have been diligently following any updates regarding the movie.

Annaatthe is an action drama movie written and directed by Siva who is well known for his action flicks like Ravi Teja’s Daruvu (2012,) Ajith’s Vivegam (2017) and more. Annaatthe has an ensemble cast with Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads and Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. The music for Annaatthe is composed by D. Imman, while the cinematography is by Vetri.