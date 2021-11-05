Annaatthe Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh starrer gets massive opening in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe released on Diwali 2021 and received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. As we all know, superstar Rajinikanth is still a crowd-puller and the pride in South Indian cinema. Despite the mixed reviews, Annaatthe has grossed a collection of above Rs 30 crore approx in Tamil Nadu alone on its opening day.

According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, the action-entertainer has earned 1.5 million dollars (Rs 11.25 crore approx) across all the first shows in the international market excluding the UK and Europe. Annaatthe has taken an earth-shattering opening at the TN box office. Now it remains to see how the film performs on the first festive weekend at the box office.

Annaatthe has been released in nearly 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth's sister and Nayanthara as his lady love. Being backed by Sun Pictures, the action-entertainer also features Khushbu Sundar, Meena Sagar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, and others in prominent roles.

The music of the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

