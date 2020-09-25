  1. Home
Annaatthe: D Iman REVEALS SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung the introduction song for Rajinikanth starrer

SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to the hospital on August 4th after he tested positive for COVID 19. He released a video on the same day, where he said that he only had mild symptoms and there was nothing to worry.
At a time when the whole country is mourning the great loss of SP Balasubrahmanyam, music composer D Iman has revealed in a video that the upcoming film Annaatthe’s introduction song is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. It is anticipated that this might be the last song of SPB. When the pandemic situation gripped the nation, SPB released a song, which was done to create awareness to the public about the virus and how important it is to maintain social distancing.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at 1 pm after getting treated in a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital on August 4th after he tested positive for COVID 19. He released a video on the same day, where he said that he only had mild symptoms and there was nothing to worry. Yesterday, the hospital authorities issued a statement saying that SPB’s health was in an extremely critical condition.

Watch D Iman's video here:

Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the singer in the hospital last evening. Today, veteran director Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer in the hospital. A couple of weeks back, Barathiraja organized a mass prayer for the singer’s speedy recovery. Several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram  Charan, Mohanlal and Mammootty have offered their condolence message and expressed how devastated they were to hear the news.

