From Annaatthe to Darbar: 4 movies of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara that should be on every film buff's list

Rajinikanth's stardom cannot be defined with words. The release of his very movie is no less than a festival for the fans, who line up outside ticket counters to witness their demigod. Meanwhile, Lady Superstar also enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. Her realistic acting and soothing screen presence are loved by all.

Fans shower every film of these two superstars with love and admiration. Adding to the joy, the powerhouses Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have also shared screen space in four projects up until now. As was expected, all the films performed outstandingly well at the box office. Now, let us go through these movies one by one.

Chandramukhi

The 2005 horror-comedy drama showed Rajinikanth as doctor Saravanan, a psychiatrist from the United States, who comes to India for vacation and gets trapped in a mystery. Nayanthara is seen as a significant character, Durga in the drama. Chandramukhi was released in cinema halls on the 14th of April in 2005 on the eve of the Tamil New Year. Helmed by P. Vasu, the movie turned out to be a tremendous box office success.

Kuselan

The trio of Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and director P. Vasu once again joined forces in 2008 for the film, Kuselan. While Rajinikanth played a well know Kollywood actor Ashok Kumar in the film, who reunites with his long-lost childhood friend, Nayanthara plays herself in the drama. Kuselan reached the theatres on 1st August 2008 and did a grand pre-release business.

Darbar

After 12 years, the two powerhouses came together for another venture in 2020, Darbar. This A R Murugadoss directorial had Thalaiva in the role of Aaditya Arunachalam, the commissioner of Mumbai Police, who is on a mission to curb the unchecked drug trafficking and prostitution in the city. Meanwhile, Nayanthara essays the role of Lilly, his love interest in the action enteratainer. Darbar was available to the audience on 9 January 2020.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth last appeared on the big screens in filmmaker Siva's directorial Annaatthe. The film follows the relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president, and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi. While Rajinikanth portrays the character of Kaalaiyan in the cop drama, the Lady Superstar is shown as advocate Pattamal, Kaalaiyaan's lady love. Annaatthe which was released on 4 November last year, became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2021.

All these movies have a versatile storyline and are made in different genres. The acting prowess of the celebrated actors has been loved by all in these ventures and the box office result of these films is ample proof.

