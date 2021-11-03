Annaatthe, Enemy to Kurup: 10 South movies releasing this Diwali 2021

South movies releasing on Diwali 2021
Unlike last year, Diwali 2021 is going to be bigger, better and filled with entertainment. After almost a year and half of countrywide theatre shutdown, the industry is slowing getting back to normal and the audiences are flocking back to the theatres. So this Diwali, not one or two but many big films are gearing up for release. Suriya starrer Jai Bhim was released yesterday and it is already getting a massive response. Diwali 2021 has kickstarted on a good note, let's see what's next in store for moviegoers.

From Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe to Arya and Vishal starrer Enemy, here's a look at the movies releasing this Diwali 2021. 

1. Annaatthe:

annaatthe_vaa_saamy_song.jpg

Annaatthe, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to release tomorrow, November 4. This Rajinikanth starrer is one of the biggest releases this Diwali and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The action-entertainer is going to be released on about 1100 screens worldwide. 

2. Enemy:

enemy_new_release_date.jpg

Enemy starring Vishal and Arya is also releasing tomorrow, November 4. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception since best friends Arya and Vishal will be seen locking horns in this high-octane action-thriller.

3. Manchi Rojulochaie:

manchi_rojulochaie.jpg

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, Manchi Rojulochaie featuring Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada is scheduled to release on 4 November 2021.

4. MGR Magan:

mgr_magan.jpg

M. Sasikumar, Sathyaraj and Mirnalini Ravi starrer MGR Magan is releasing directly on OTT, Disney+ Hotstar on 4 November.  

5. Vaa Deal: 

vaa_deal.jpg

Vaa featuring Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair in lead roles is slated for a theatrical release on 4 November. Directed by Rathina Shiva, the film has music by S Thaman. 

6. Kurup:

kurup.jpg

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup, one of the much-awaited films will hit the theatres on November 12. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

7. Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham:

kanakam_kaamini_kalaham.jpg

Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony starrer Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is releading on November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. 

8. Premam Poojyam:

premam_poojyam.jpg

Kannada film Premam Poojyam gears up for the big screen release on 12 November. Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, and Aindrita Ray starrer Premam Poojyam is helmed by Dr Raghavendra BS. 

9. Mugil Pete:

mugil_pete_main.jpg

Kannada film Mugil Pete is slated for a theatrical release on 19 November. Directed by S. Bharat Navunda, the film has Manoranjan Ravichandran and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. 

