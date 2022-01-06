'Annaatthe' fame Meena and her family members test positive for COVID-19

Tamil actress Meena, who was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement.

She wrote, "First visitor to my home in 2022, Mr Corona. It liked my entire family. But I'm not letting it stay. Beware people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don't let it spread. Keep us in your prayers."

Sources say that besides Meena, but her husband Vidyasagar, mother Rajmallika and daughter Nainika, who has acted in popular films such as Vijay's 'Theri' and Arvind Swami's 'Bhaskar Oru Rascal', also tested positive for the virus.

The actress and her family members have taken precautionary measures and have isolated themselves.

