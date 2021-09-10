Annaatthe First Look: Rajinikanth's stylish & happy avatar sets the vibe; Grand release on 4 November 2021

The makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have released the film's first look on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 and fans can't keep calm. The superstar's style, swag and happy look in a shirt and mundu sets the right vibe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe also has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in important roles.

Annaatthe has been the talk of the town since its inception and with such an exciting first look of Rajinikanth, moviegoers are looking forward to know what's next in store. The makers have also announced the film's release date along with the first look. Annaatthe releases worldwide on 4th November 2021. Director Siruthai Siva and Rajinikanth have teamed up for the first time and excitement is at its peak.

Take a look:

The film's music is by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively. Meanwhile, the post-production work on Annaatthe is nearing completion.

Also Read: Tuck Jagadish Movie Review: An obsolete drama that could have been saved by humour

Rajinikanth has wrapped up his part of the shoot for Annaatthe. After completing the shoot, the superstar had headed to the USA for a regular health checkup.

The film hit the headlines for quite a few reasons. 6-7 members had tested positive for COVID-19 during the shoot last year in December. Later, the shooting was put on hold after Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad in December 2020 for severe blood pressure fluctuation.