Annaatthe First Single Countdown: Rajinikanth's groovy number is sung by late singer SPB; Nayanthara trends

Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Amidst the massive buzz and speculations regarding the film's release date, the makers are set to unveil the first song tomorrow, October 4 at 6 PM. The song is said to be a peppy number and is sung by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

This happens to be SPB's last recorded song and of course, special to everyone. Annaatthe's first track is composed by the National award-winning musician D Imman. "#AnnaattheFirstSingle countdown begins! Releasing Tomorrow @ 6 PM," Sun Pictures tweeted. Check out the announcement video that gives a sneak-peek into Rajinikanth's quirky yet exciting look in the song.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara who is also a part of the film is trending on Twitter.

The film is said to be a rural mass entertainer. Rajinikanth and renowned filmmaker Siva have collaborated for the first time and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish among others in important roles.

