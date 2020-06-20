Annaatthe: Keerthy Suresh REVEALS she plays the female lead in Rajinikanth starrer

Keerthy Suresh has made some revelations about her upcoming movie Annaatthe co-starring Rajinikanth in a recent interview. Read further for more details.

Keerthy Suresh is currently on cloud nine as her latest release Penguin has received a tremendous response from the audience. The mystery thriller that has been released on 19th June 2020 was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but later on, the makers opted for an OTT release given the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. As of now, Keerthy is awaiting the release of another movie which is Annaatthe co-starring superstar Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, the Southern diva has spilled the beans about various facts related to the movie. She initially states that Annaatthe’s shoot is pending and that there is a long way to go. When being asked about her role in the Tamil action-drama, Keerthy reveals that she plays the female lead in the movie. The actress further reveals that the movie revolves around a sibling relationship and that her co-actresses are playing the other characters in the same.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also features Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, and others in the lead roles. The action drama has been directed by Siva and has been co-produced by Kalanithi Maran. The music for the movie has been composed by D. Imman. Annaatthe’s motion poster has already been released on social media which has further prompted excitement among the die-hard fans of the South stars who are an inevitable part of the movie. As of now, its release date has not been finalized yet.

Credits :Bollywood Life

