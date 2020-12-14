Annaatthe: Keerthy Suresh shares a stunning no makeup mirror selfie as she joins Nayanthara & Rajinikanth

Earlier today, the makers of Annaatthe shared a photo of Rajinikanth as the film's shooting is all set to be started.

All eyes are on the makers and cast and crew of Annaatthe as it was announced on Rajinikanth’s birthday that the team is all set to restart the shooting process from December 15. While photos of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara were shared by the makers, Keerthy Suresh has now shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram space and revealed that she has joined Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in Hyderabad to start shooting for the rural drama tomorrow.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is rumoured to be a rural drama. Other than Keerthy Suresh, the film has three other leading ladies Nayanthara, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in some key roles. Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the film, shared a photo of Rajinikanth yesterday and they also shared photos of Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya in Hyderabad. It is expected that they will give out more information in the upcoming days.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. While it was announced that the cast and crew will travel abroad for the second schedule, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. A new rumour surfaced online stating that the film was shelved by the makers after Rajinikanth announced his political entry. However, he slammed it down saying that he will finish the shooting as per the plan. It is expected that Meena and Khushbu Sundar will join the sets in the coming days.

