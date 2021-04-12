Annaatthe: Makers share Rajinikanth’s glimpse as Superstar joins the sets of Siruthai Siva directorial

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shared a photo of the actor with director Siruthai Siva from the sets of the film.

While reports about Rajinikanth joining the sets of Annaatthe have been making the rounds on social media, the makers have been tight-lipped about the filmmaking process. However, in an unexpected surprise to the fans, the makers of Annaatthe have now shared a photo of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film, where he can be seen interacting with director Siruthai Siva. Sharing the photo, the makers have now announced that they have resumed the shooting process with Rajinikanth onboard.

The makers wrote, “#Annaatthe from the shooting spot. @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer”. Before this, photos of Rajinikanth along with ‘Legend’ Saravanan surfaced online, and it was reported that they both had a chat as the shooting of their respective films were happening at the same location. Well, it goes without saying that it is a treat to the fans of Thalaiva even if they catch a glimpse of him.

#Annaatthe from the shooting spot.@rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer pic.twitter.com/1cb9tSCMgM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 12, 2021

Also Read: Jr NTR’s next: Fans go berserk on Twitter anticipating the official update on NTR30

Before this, the shooting of Annaatthe was put on hold after four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. While Rajinikanth was observing self quarantine as a precaution, his health went for a toss and he was admitted to a hospital following fluctuations in the blood pressure. The makers announced earlier that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2021. Annaatthe also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role. Soori and Sathish will be seen playing supporting roles in the Siruthai Siva directorial.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×