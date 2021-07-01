  1. Home
Annaatthe: Makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial share glimpse of Rajinikanth’s look in rural avatar

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:18 pm
Annaatthe: Makers of the Siruthai Siva directorial share glimpse of Rajinikanth's look in rural avatar
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe has been making the headlines ever since it was announced by the makers. While fans are waiting for more updates about the film, the makers have now shared a glimpse of Rajinikanth in a rural avatar, which has made his fans go gaga. The photo reveals that Rajini will be seen with a neatly trimmed beard in the film. He can be seen striking a pose in a classic white shirt. Earlier in January, it was announced that the film will hit the big screens on November 4th this year and it is an Annaatthe Diwali to the Kollywood fans.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!”  Meanwhile, it was reported that the makers will resume the shooting process soon after the long halt. Apparently, the makers have finished 75 percent of the shooting process. Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as the leading ladies. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing the key roles in Annaatthe.

See the Tweet here:

Before the pandemic situation hit the world, the shooting process was going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It is expected that an announcement regarding the commencement of shooting will be announced by the makers soon. For the underserved, the film’s shooting process was brought to a halt after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. When Rajinikanth was observing self quarantine, he fell sick as his blood pressure fluctuated. Later, the makers halted the film’s shooting process.

