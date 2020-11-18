Annaatthe: Makers to wrap up the new schedule of Rajinikanth starrer in a month in Hyderabad?

Reportedly, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer are planning to complete the shoot in one go at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe is the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film will feature Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in important roles. Annaatthe has managed to create the much-needed buzz since the start. Now according to reports, the makers are planning to resume the shoot soon. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the shooting of Rajinikanth starrer got delayed, and now whenever the makers are back on sets, the team is expected to complete it in a month.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to complete the shoot in one go at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Editor Ruben who is working for the film has already edited and packed the already shot portion of Annaatthe. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles. Meanwhile, Annaatthe team already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie before the lockdown was imposed in the country.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently celebrated Diwali with his family at home. A picture of the superstar celebrating the festival of light with his wife, grandson, daughter Soundarya and son-in-law lit up the internet.

Credits :Twitter

