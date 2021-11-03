Annaatthe mania begins: Releasing in over 1100 cinemas to 4 AM FDFS; Expectations high from Rajinikanth's film

Rajinikanth Annaatthe mania
Annaatthe mania begins: Releasing in over 1100 cinemas to 4 AM FDFS; Expectations high from Rajinikanth's film
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe is finally releasing tomorrow worldwide, November 4. The much-anticipated film which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj and others has created an immense buzz on social media. Fans are going crazy and have taken social media by storm as celebrations for the film's release kickstart in full swing. 

Releasing in over 1100 cinemas internationally, Annaatthe's first show will be out as early as 4 AM tomorrow in India. The excitement level among the fans is top-notch. Morning shows at some places are already houseful. Due to the same, fans have also been exchanging FDFS tickets on social media. As we all know, Rajinikanth's movie releases are celebrated no less than a grand festival and the same is being witnessed as Annaatthe releases. 

The shows will be running to packed houses not only in India but even abroad. He is number one even at the box office and Annaatthe is expected to mint big numbers worldwide. 

The man and the phenomenon is unbeatable! 

The music of the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali on November 4, 2021. 

