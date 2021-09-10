Annaatthe Motion Poster: Rajinikanth's swag, intense avatar is unbeatable; D Imman's music is catchy

After the stylish first look of Rajinikanth, the makers of Annaatthe have released a motion poster that looks magnificent in every way. Rajinikanth's swag and intense avatar in the motion poster will leave you stunned. Even at 70, his energy and powerful onscreen person is unbeatable. Another best and catchy thing about Annaatthe motion poster is D Imman's music.

Rajinikanth fans can't keep calm and cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with amazing comments on Rajinikanth's look in Annaatthe motion poster. One of the Twitter users writes, "#Annaththe BGM Same Like Viswasam BGM But #AnnaattheMotionPoster is Masterpiece."

The other tweeted, "Call him "ANNAATTHE SIVA" here after! Sambavam."

Actor Arya also shared Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe motion poster and is completely mesmerised by the superstar's charisma.