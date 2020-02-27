Annaatthe: Nayanthara reduces her remuneration for the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer?

Now, as per the latest reports on the south flick Annaatthe, the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has reduced her remuneration by 20 percent for the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer.

The south siren Nayanthara will next feature in the highly anticipated film Annaatthe. The producer of the film, Sun Pictures, recently announced the official title of the film which was earlier called Thalaivar 168. Now, as per the latest reports on the south flick Annaatthe, the Lady Superstar of the south film industry, Nayanthara has reduced her remuneration for the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer. The diva, as per the latest news reports had previously charged 5.5 crores from her last film Darbar, with Rajinikanth playing the role of a tough cop, has reduced her fees by 20 percent for her latest south film.

The news reports suggest that the producers cleared the air that the sultry diva from the south film industry, has indeed charged less for her latest film compared to her last film Darbar. It is well known in the south film industry that Nayanthara is among the highest paid actresses and that she never negotiates with her remuneration. Some media reports suggested that the Love Action Drama actress was going to charger 10.5 crores for her latest film with south megastar Rajinikanth. Now, the south actress, Nayanthara who featured in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has, in fact, reduced her fees for the Siruthai Siva directorial. The film, Annaatthe is among the most anticipated films from the south film industry.

The film Darbar which was helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss did create the expected magic on the big screen. News reports suggest that the distributors of the film wanted to meet the lead actor Rajinikanth and discuss their losses with him. Now all eyes are on Annaatthe and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film's first look.

