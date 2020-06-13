Annaatthe to Netrikann: Here is all you need to know about Nayanthara’s line up of films in Kollywood

From Vignesh Shivan's production venture Netrikann to Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, here are the Tamil films which will have Nayanthara as a leading lady.

Lady superstar Nayanthara is a brilliant actor from the South cinema industry. She has been juggling from one industry to the other in the south as her schedule is keeping her busy. Starting from Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to Netrikann, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in Kollywood and we cannot wait to watch them all on the big screens. While we are waiting for the COVID 19 situation to be contained, here are the details of the lady superstar’s films in Kollywood. Take a look and let us know in the comments which film are you waiting to watch.

Annaatthe

Directed by Siruthai Siva, this film has Rahinikanth as the lead actor. Annaatthe has four female leads namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Meena. The film also has another critically acclaimed actor Prakash Raj, who will be seen in a key role. Sathish and Soori will be seen in supporting roles in the film. Annaatthe will mark the third collaboration of Nayan and Rajinikanth while the first two being Chandramukhi and the recent film Darbar. Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up shortly before the lockdown was imposed.

Mookuthi Amman

Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is a religious drama, which will have the lady superstar as Goddess Mookuthi Amman. Actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo in the film. RJ Balaji will be seen in a lead role in Mookuthi Amman. Lady Superstar Nayanthara took to her Twitter space and shared some unseen photos from the sets of the film recently and they instantly went viral.

Netrikann

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is one of the highly anticipated ones. This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s first look poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. Apparently, the film will have power-packed action sequences for the lady superstar.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

For the first time in Kollywood, two top actresses from the south - Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are all set to join hands as female leads in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made after the lockdown is lifted.

