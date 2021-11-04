Annaatthe Review: Worth watching only for Rajinikanth; Emotional drama will test your patience

Title: Annaatthe

Annaatthe Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh

Annaatthe Director: Siva

Rating: 2/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

The film starts in Kolkata with a few goons trying to escape from a powerful man and save their lives. This 'powerful man' is Annaatthe aka Kaaliyan (Rajinikanth) who is in the city for a reason and that reason is unknown to us yet.

The next scene goes to the Good Samaritan life of Kaaliyan in Soorakottai. His life revolves around his sister Thanga Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh). Kaaliyan wants to get his sister married to a groom who can love and take care of her just like he does.

After knowing the kind-hearted person Kaaliyan is, his rival (Prakash Raj) comes with an alliance and wishes to arrange the wedding between his brother and Thanga Meenatchi!

Just before the wedding, Kaaliyan and family realised that his sister is missing. Soon, his men find that she eloped with her boyfriend. Now how Keerthy ends up in Kolkata and why she is struggling for money is a twist here. Will Kaaliyan save his only sister from deadly villains?

Coming to the performances first, Rajinikanth's performance doesn't need appreciation at all because whatever the role is, he gives his best and is known for that. Keerthy Suresh's emotional drama wins hearts. Khushbu, Meena and Nayanthara are literally there just for the sake of some glamour and entertainment. On a performance note, they have nothing great to do. Soori assures that there is some dose of humour here and there.

Talking about the plot now, director Siva has made another Viswasam where he replaces the daughter's character with sister. The same good old village, emotional drama, a villain who wants to take revenge for the good the hero has done. Unfortunately, this film doesn't have a story at all.

Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh and Jagapathi Babu are the three antagonists in this film and even they don't have strong characters to play here. But Jagapathi Babu's getup is raw and rustic, and he looks different. He's pretty violent in the film. The second half of the film happens in Kolkata and some scenes here are more than just silly. To run from one mortuary to the other one in the same hospital, Keerthy is seen running the entire Kolkata. Also, in a completely new city, where he doesn't even know the language, Rajinikanth suddenly becomes the headline of the day and the one more powerful than the goon of the city. Keerthy is seen crying more than half of the film.

This script needs rework and scenes could have been better. There's a high dose of brother and sister relationship and bonding in this film. In fact, it is a lot to even digest.

Annaatthe could have been a lot better with a good story. But for Rajinikanth fans, watching him dance, fight and perform on the screen is nothing less than a visual delight. This festive season, giving a try to this emotional drama is worth if you are a Rajinikanth fan.

Check out the film's trailer below: