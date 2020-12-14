Annaatthe’s makers share a PHOTO of Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya as he is all set to join the sets

The shooting, which was brought to a halt when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, is now all set to be retsarted tomorrow.

We all know that it was announced by the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe are restarting the shooting process from tomorrow. Yesterday, news reports came up stating that Rajinikanth has flown down to Hyderabad to join the sets of the film. Now, the makers of the film have shared a photo of Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya, as the superstar is all set to join the sets tomorrow.

In the photo, Rajinikanth was seen in a beige kurta, while Aishwarya was seen in a pair of denim pants and denim jacket. They both were seen wearing face masks. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film’s shooting is going to be resumed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, where it was being shot before the lockdown was imposed. It is expected that more photos of the leading stars will be shared online.

See the photo here:

Superstar Rajinikanth at #Annaatthe shoot ! pic.twitter.com/qqdpwtLtsb — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 14, 2020

Other than Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role. Soori and Sathish will be seen playing important roles in the rural drama. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens in 2021. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, after announcing his political entry, confirmed that he will finish Annaatthe without any disturbance as he has given his word to the makers for the same.

