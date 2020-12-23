Annaatthe shooting halts after 8 crew members test COVID positive; Rajinikanth tests negative and is isolated

Though Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh have also joined the sets along with Rajinikanth, reports on their tests for COVID 10 are not out yet.

For about a couple of days, news of Rajinikanth speeding up the shooting process of Annaatthe has been making the headlines. Now, new reports have emerged stating that eight crew members of the film tested positive for COVID 19 and the makers have halted the shooting process. When Rajinikanth was tested, the result came out negative. However, the actor is in isolation in Hyderabad to be on the safer side. There are no reports about the results of the other lead actors.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth arrived at Hyderabad on the same day to shoot for the film. Keerthy Suresh shared a selfie last week from the sets while revealing that she has also joined the sets. There are no reports on Nayanthara and Keerthy’s test results. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film’s shooting was restarted last week. When the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the makers were shooting for the film in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City and about 40% of the shooting process was completed before the lockdown. It was reported recently that Rajinikanth has been working for 14 hours a day to speed up the shooting process.

The film has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj, Sathish, and Soori will be seen playing key roles. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe has Anirudh Ravichander to compose music. It is expected that the makers will officially confirm the status of the shooting in the upcoming days.

