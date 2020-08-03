  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Annaatthe star Meena gets nostalgic as she shares THROWBACK photos from the film Anbulla Rajinikanth

As a child artist, she has acted with the superstar in two movies namely Engeyo Ketta Kural and Anbulla Rajinikanth.
14280 reads Mumbai
Annaatthe star Meena gets nostalgic as she shares THROWBACK photos from the film Anbulla RajinikanthAnnaatthe star Meena gets nostalgic as she shares THROWBACK photos from the film Anbulla Rajinikanth
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South entertainment industry’s popular actor Meena has acted in a handful of movies with Rajinikanth. As a child artist, she has acted with the superstar in two movies namely Engeyo Ketta Kural and Anbulla Rajinikanth. She has acted with Rajinikanth in many other movies after sharing the screen space with him as a child artist. Now, she took to her Instagram space and shared a collage from the film Anbulla Rajinikanth, as the film turned 36 yesterday.

Sharing the photo, she wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, “36 years of Anbulla Rajnikanth Thank you Thooyavan (late producer) sir who came with a character and movie which no child artist could refuse knatrajdr who molded and made Rosy a heart-touching character and last but not least @rajinikanth who was supportive and encouraging throughout the movie. Special thanks to @official.latha.rajinikanth @latharajinikanth who sang the title song Kadavul Ullamey for the movie. Miss your singing amma.”

Check out her post here:

Also Read: Actress Meena urges people to stay indoors amid nationwide lock down for COVID 19

Rajinikanth’s striking chemistry with Meena in films including Muthu, Veera & Ejamaan is well known. They will be joining hands yet again in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as leading ladies. Annaatthe’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up before the pandemic gripped India. The second schedule was going on in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the makers are now waiting for the situation to be contained in order to resume with the shooting. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement