Annaatthe star Meena gets nostalgic as she shares THROWBACK photos from the film Anbulla Rajinikanth

South entertainment industry’s popular actor Meena has acted in a handful of movies with Rajinikanth. As a child artist, she has acted with the superstar in two movies namely Engeyo Ketta Kural and Anbulla Rajinikanth. She has acted with Rajinikanth in many other movies after sharing the screen space with him as a child artist. Now, she took to her Instagram space and shared a collage from the film Anbulla Rajinikanth, as the film turned 36 yesterday.

Sharing the photo, she wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, “36 years of Anbulla Rajnikanth Thank you Thooyavan (late producer) sir who came with a character and movie which no child artist could refuse knatrajdr who molded and made Rosy a heart-touching character and last but not least @rajinikanth who was supportive and encouraging throughout the movie. Special thanks to @official.latha.rajinikanth @latharajinikanth who sang the title song Kadavul Ullamey for the movie. Miss your singing amma.”

Rajinikanth’s striking chemistry with Meena in films including Muthu, Veera & Ejamaan is well known. They will be joining hands yet again in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as leading ladies. Annaatthe’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up before the pandemic gripped India. The second schedule was going on in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the makers are now waiting for the situation to be contained in order to resume with the shooting.

