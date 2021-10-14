Annaatthe Teaser OUT: Rajinikanth promises a mass, action packed entertainer

The much-awaited Annaatthe teaser is finally out. Starring superstar Rajinikanth, the teaser looks every bit intriguing. Annaatthe teaser has everything and each element screams Rajinism. The 1.44-minute clip promises a mass, action-packed entertainer. The much-anticipated film is set to create a storm at the box office this Diwali.

Annaatthe is directed by Siva and it also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively. This Rajinikanth starrer is releasing in theatres this Diwali, 4 November 2021.

Check out the teaser below: