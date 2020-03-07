Annaatthe: Tollywood actor Gopichand to feature in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer? Find Out

The latest update on the film Annaatthe is that Tollywood actor Gopichand will be playing the villain in the southern drama.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, Annaatthe will see south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film with Rajinikanth in the lead is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The latest update on the film, Annaatthe is that Tollywood actor Gopichand will be playing the villain in the southern drama. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to be a family drama, with all the elements of a perfect entertainer. The news reports also suggest that the Telugu actor Gopichand will be essaying the negative part in the south flick. The south actor Gopichand had previously featured in the Tamil film, called Jayam.

The Jayam Ravi film was Gopichand's debut film in Tamil film industry. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming Rajinikanth film, Annaatthe will feature the well-known south actor Prakash Raj as the villain. But, the sources close to the film have reportedly stated that Prakash Raj will feature in the film in a crucial role, but not as a negative character. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the trailer of this much-awaited film. The news reports on Gopichand suggest that the actor is busy with his other film titled Seetimaarr.

This film is helmed by director Sampath Nandi. The south film will feature the sultry diva, Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead. The gorgeous actress is playing a Kabaddi coach in the highly anticipated film which is a sports drama. Rajinikanth previously featured in the action flick called Darbar.

