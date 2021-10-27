Annaatthe Trailer: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh pack a punch with drama, action and comedy

Director Siruthai Siva and Rajinikanth have teamed up for the first time and are bringing the highly anticipated Annaatthe to the big screens. Today, the officilal Annaatthe trailer was released and fans are ecstatic. Sun Pictures officially released the trailer of Annaatthe which hits screens worldwide on 4 November 2021.

Apart from the mega star, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in pivotal roles. In the trailer, we got to see a glimpse of it. As fans rightly call it, Annaatthe trailer seems to be pure mass.

Check out Annaatthe trailer below:

The film's music is by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively. Meanwhile, the post-production work on Annaatthe is nearing completion.

