Annaatthe's Vaa Saamy song gives us a glimpse into Rajinikanth's intense role in the film; WATCH

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe have released the fourth song Vaa Saamy and it is powerful. The song is sung by Mukesh Mohamed, Nochipatti Thirumoorthi, Keezhakarai Samsutheen and the lyrics are by Arun Bharathi. It is quite an energetic song that gives us a glimpse into the intense role of superstar Rajinikanth in the film.

Annaatthe also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori will be seen in prominent roles. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

Meanwhile, check out the song below:

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali on November 4, 2021.

