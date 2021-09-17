Annabelle Sethupathi Movie review: A comedy entertainer that will tickle your funny bones for sure

Title: Annabelle Sethupathi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, , Jagapathi Babu

Director: Deepak Sunderrajan

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer Anabelle Sethupathi, one of the much-awaited films in recent times, is finally streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The film skipped the theatrical release and is streaming on the OTT platform in multiple languages.

A family of three comes to visit a palace, a have a stay there. Though they have heard that there are ghosts in that palace, they choose to live without fear and then become the victims of those ghosts. After several decades, a family of thieves is assigned the job of cleaning that palace which was built ages ago. Meanwhile, Rudra (Taapsee), one of the thieves, is reminded of her previous life where she play a princess. Now, will this family manage to save themselves from the ghosts and escape from this haunted palace?

This film, though claims to be a horror-comedy, it is not a full-fledged horror-comedy. It is loaded with comedy scenes which has some ghosts and their horror involved here and there. But on the whole, it will entertain you with all the necessary elements.

The story is set in 1945, a couple of years before the independence, and then back to 2021. Vijay Sethupathi’s entry into the film is not just like any other hero’s entry. Almost 90 minutes after the film starts, he makes his appearance as King Veera Sethupathi. This man can play every character with ease and this time too, he performed really well as a fierce king who can do anything to save his wife Anabelle and the palace he built for her. Vijay’s performance as a King, and a husband will make you fall in love with him.

Taapsee Pannu, who plays Rudra, and Anabelle, has done really well in two different characters. As Anabelle, she plays an English woman, and then as Rudra, he plays a con. In both these characters, she nailed her performance. The costumes in this film are really good and Tapsee, who always makes sure to appear really well on screen, chose some really great outfits especially when she played Anabelle. And a special mention is needed for Jagapathi Babu who plays the lead antagonist in the film. His screen presence is worth appreciating. Actors Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Radhika, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and others, who played key roles in this film too has performed really well.

Director Deepak Sunderrajan has written a great script and has worked on it really well. He managed to get the best out of every actor. On the whole, this will tickle your funny bones for sure and make you laugh throughout every single scene. And yes, wait for the part 2 as well.