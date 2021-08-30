Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu's horror comedy will take you on a laugh riot

Annabelle Sethupathi the highly anticipated Vijay Sethupathi starrer is all set to get an OTT release, on Amazon Prime Videos. Ahead of the big release, today, the trailer was released in all languages. The teaser is a laughter riot filled with to experience royalness, comedy and romance. The film stars Taapsee Paanu as the leading lady.

The trailer opens with visuals of a magnificent palace that was built by Raja Veera Sethupathi (played by Vijay Sethupathi) in 1948 for his lady Annabelle. But comes a twist as Jagapathi tries to take control of the palace. However, the scene shifts to the present day showing ghosts residing in the palace played by star studded cast. Taapsee will play a dual role - that of a queen and a modern-day burglar. The trailer promises a laughter riot with a pinch of horror and comedy.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of Annabelle Sethupathi was released by Suriya in Tamil, Mohanlal in Malayalam and Venkatesh Daggubati in Telugu. However, the trailer was released in Hindi and Kannada as well as it is a pan Indian film. The makers also announced that Annabelle Sethupathi will primer directly on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar from September 17.

Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, Annabelle Sethupathi also stars Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon, George Maryan, Raj Kumar, Sunil and Surekha.