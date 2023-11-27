Annapoorani Trailer Breakdown: Nayanthara’s next seems to be motivational film with several social undertones

Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses in the country at present. The actress, dubbed as the Lady Superstar, is known for her ability to balance commercial movies and socially relevant films. She continues to mesmerize cinephiles with her versatile acting abilities.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her 75th film, titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The makers of the film had already released the teaser of the movie on October 25th, which quickly grabbed the audience’s attention. In the latest update, the makers released the official trailer of the film.

Check out the trailer below:

About the trailer

The teaser that was released earlier this year did the job of perfectly communicating a basic idea of the film without revealing too much. The same trend continues in the trailer as well. The 2-minute and 24-second trailer briefly introduces Nayanthara’s character, Annapoorani, who dreams of being a chef. Her dreams require her to be well-versed in various kinds of meat.

However, Annapoorani is from an Orthodox Brahmin family known for being vegetarian. Moreover, her father is the priest of the nearby temple as well, which means she is the one who cooks the blessed food that is offered at the temple. Nonetheless, Annapoorani decides to follow her dreams, even enrolling in a culinary school and taking part in a culinary competition. She comes across various obstacles, both internal and external, in her journey as well.

The trailer also seemed to show several social undertones, including the stigma associated with an individual following their dreams, the prohibition of consuming certain food due to religious practices, the difficulty a woman faces to break into a male-dominated industry, and many more.

The cast and crew of Annapoorani

As mentioned earlier, Annapoorani marks Nayanthara’s 75th venture in the film industry. The film, helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa, also marks her reunion with Jai after Atlee’s 2013 film Raja Rani. The film also features Redin Kingsley, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is bankrolled by ZeeStudios, in tandem with Trident Arts and Naad Sstudios. The camera for the film was cranked by Sathyan Sooryan, known for films like Kaithi and Master, while Thaman S composed the music for the film. The editing has been done by Praveen Antony.

