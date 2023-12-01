Annapoorani Twitter Review: Nayanthara starrer is a HIT or FLOP?

Nayanthara makes a striking comeback in her 75th film, Annapoorani - The Goddess Of Food, directed and written by Nilesh Krishnaa. Despite its potential to be a remarkable film, it premiered with a low-key buzz, disappointing fans due to a lackluster promotional campaign and concurrent release with the much-hyped film, Animal.

Annapoorani was released on December 1 with a limited screening across Tamil Nadu. The movie features Nayanthara, and Jai in a key role. However, the disappointment among fans stems from the inadequate promotion and simultaneous release with the highly anticipated films. Unlike Nayanthara's previous films, Annapoornani had a limited release, with no shows in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is a heartwarming family film that follows the inspiring journey of an orthodox Brahmin girl who dreams of becoming India's top chef. The film unfolds straightforwardly, showcasing the classic underdog tale. Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar, delivers a captivating performance, effortlessly carrying the film on her shoulders with grace and poise. Her portrayal adds authenticity and charm to the narrative, making the film a delightful experience for audiences of all ages. With a compelling storyline and Nayanthara's stellar performance, Annapoorani stands as a heartwarming tale of determination and culinary dreams.

Nayanthara, in the titular role, leads a stellar cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravi Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sachu, Renuka, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and produced by Zee Studios, the film boasts a background score and music by S Thaman, with Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer and Praveen Antony as the editor.

The film revolves around Annapoorani, a food enthusiast raised in a conservative Brahmin household where the idea of consuming meat is considered a crime. Despite the orthodox upbringing, she aspires to become the world's best chef and enrolls in a Hotel Management college secretly. The story takes an unexpected turn, unfolding a compelling narrative.

Despite the setbacks, the film has received positive early reviews, emphasizing Nayanthara's effortless portrayal and the film's clean family-oriented storyline. Nayanthara's 75th film stands as a triumph of an underdog story, where she carries the film with absolute ease and poise.

