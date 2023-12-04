Annapoorani's Nayanthara serves Biriyani to college girls at a feast; VIDEO

Nayanthara was recently seen during a promotional special for her recent film Annapoorani spending time with girls in Tamil Nadu for a feast.

Adding to the surprise of the many girls accumulated there, Lady Superstar herself stepped in and started to serve Biriyani for all of them, who were in complete awe and surprise seeing Nayanthara coming to serve food for them.

Nayanthara serves a feast for girls as part of Annapoorani

The girls who were all gathered and present to meet Nayanthara were in a completely awe-struck and excited mood. All of them were happy to see the undeniably beautiful and talented actress coming in, spending some time with them, and serving them food by herself.

Along with her, the film’s leading actor Jai was also part of the event and joined in along with the actress to spend some time with the girls and took it up to himself to serve them food in the feast as well.

Both of the leading actors were recently seen in the film Annapoorani, which is currently running in theaters since December 1. Despite the marketing tactics and having Nayanthara headlining the project, the film has not registered well enough with the audience and has only gotten mixed reviews from critics.

Added to that the film was released on the same date as Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is doing a massive collection in theaters and running successfully.

More about Annapoorani

Annapoorani also marketed as Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food is a film that revolves around Annapoorani, a food enthusiast raised in a conservative orthodox Brahmin household where the idea of consuming meat is considered a crime. Despite the orthodox upbringing, she aspires to become the world's best chef and secretly enrolls in a Hotel Management college, telling her family she is studying MBA. The movie then develops into the hurdles she has to cross to become the best at what she does.

The film which has Nayanthara, in the titular role, leads a stellar cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravi Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sachu, Renuka, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and produced by Zee Studios, the film boasts a background score and music by S Thaman, with Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer and Praveen Antony as the editor.

