Annapurna Studios Fire Accident: Nagarjuna Akkineni clears the air; Says 'Everything is absolutely fine'

Nagarjuna Akkineni rubbished the news regarding the rumours of fire accident at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Reports have been doing rounds that major fire broke out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Annapurna Studios. Reportedly, due to short circuit today, October 16 at his Annapurna Studios premises, a few sets of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam also caught fire. However, Nagarjuna has rubbished the news stating it is completely false. Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter and cleared the air regarding the rumours of fire accident at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. He wrote, "There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine."

The official Twitter handle of Annapurna Studios also tweeted, "All is well at Annapurna! Request to refrain from spreading unconfirmed news." Meanwhile, the Venky Mama actor will be shooting for the new episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 over the weekend. Last year, the makers shifted Bigg Boss Telugu sets from Lonavala to Annapurna 7acres. Earlier in 2017, a major fire accident took place on the sets of the film Manam, thus damaging property of Rs 2 crore. A lot of films and TV shows are being shot at the studio owned by the actor

Check out Nagarjuna Akkineni's tweet below:

There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 16, 2020

On the work front, Nag will be seen in and starrer Hindi film, Brahmastra. He has resumed shooting for Telugu film, Wild Dog. The film features Bollywood actor Dia Mirza opposite Nagarjuna and is directed by Ahishor Solomon.

