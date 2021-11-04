Annaatthe Movie Review: 12 Tweets you need to read if you plan to watch Rajinikanth starrer
Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and others has finally hit the screens on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The first shows of the film began at 4 AM in Chennai and reviews are out on social media. Going by the reviews on Twitter, Annaatthe is getting mixed response.
Directed by Siva, the story of the film revolves around panchayat president Kaalaiyan played by Rajinikanth. While the first half of the film is said to be emotional and gripping, while the second half has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. A Twitter user wrote, "Very outdated Story and Screenplay."
Well, if you are planning to watch Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, check out these 12 tweets that might help you to decide if it is worth it.
Very outdated Story and Screenplay— அஸ்வின் குமரன் (@ashmonsterwin) November 4, 2021
Namesake Dummy Villains Who Doesn't Help in anyway.Rom-Duet songs can be avoided by Thalaivar
Keerthy's Flashback looks Old
Felt Lingaa was Better in many ways
May Work in BO like Aranmanai 3
Disappointed Mashup of Siva movies #Annaththe pic.twitter.com/IlIrM3IY3M
Some audience review.— Hᴀᴄᴋᴇʀ (@Vijay_Rasigan3) November 4, 2021
Before entering theatre : Va Saamy
After leaving theatre : Pothum da Saamy #Annaththe #Beast pic.twitter.com/qiO9wnqBqd
Done #Annaththe good family entertainer @rajinikanth pah energy at this age.. God level— (@Random_twitss) November 4, 2021
Biggest plus for the film is festival release #Viswasam > #Annaththe
Father & daughter sentiment worked better than brother & sister...
(Strictly for masala lovers)
#AnnaattheFDFS— Mr:Murthys_Battweets (@SakthivelMurthy) November 4, 2021
Thalaivar references and signature style - humor- play riot- nakkal nayandi , emotional scenes , expressions
Bgm and cinematography
Clean cuts are making #Annaththe
Entertaining and a good one time thalaivar play
Intro song
Nayan- keerthy cutie
#Annaththe Honest review— Thalapathy Rayappan (@Rayappandaaaw) November 4, 2021
1st half - SumaarOnly like family audience
2nd half - Super for Fans#VaaSaamy Song
Don't expect anything
One time watchable#AnnaattheFDFS
#Annaththe Tamil— Gowthamm (@gowtham971) November 4, 2021
1st half excellent screenplay and scenes except little cringe at 1 or 2 instances
Rajinikanth is younger than ever
INTERVAL BLOCK GOOSEBUMPS
Massive respect for the man who is still working hard to entertain his fans and audience
MY OPINION
Finished watched #Annaththe with family very bland writing and cliched screenplay. #Rajinikanth sir's mannerisms and style are only takeaways rest all crap.. 80's feel...#Siva seriously needs to work on his scripts. my rating 2/5....#Peddanna (surprisingly my mother liked it ) pic.twitter.com/4DXWOhiVG5— Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) November 4, 2021
Brooo! Seriously? I didn’t expect this from you. One of the worst films of Rajinikanth in the past 11 years. Your #Petta is far far better than #Annaththe !! https://t.co/vg2ZTOgjUB— Chiranjiv Santhosh Malla (@kingchiru15) November 4, 2021
#AnnaattheFDFS #Annaththe 2nd half poor execution https://t.co/XOXh1VFFZc— Santhosh Kumar (@Santhoshchandra) November 4, 2021
Done With First Half— Cigrette VJ (@Itz_Cigarette) November 4, 2021
After Long Day's Watching #Thalaivar in Rural Subject
First Half Sister And Brother Sentiment Connected Me Well @immancomposer Bgm Was Good I Liked Looking Forward For Second Half #Annaththe #AnnaattheFDFS | #Beast
#AnnaattheFDFS #Annaththe #AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha Verdict -Thorough entertainer. Thiruvizha for fans.Go and just enjoy seeing Thalaivar on screen.What more do you want ? Rage, sentiment ,comedy, mass - He has it all !!!!— Neeraj krishna (@neekri) November 4, 2021
#Annaththe pic.twitter.com/4pG30Z03a1— RoMaN MaNo (@ManoRk28) November 4, 2021
Annaatthe has released nearly in 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens. It remains to see how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.
The music of the film will be composed by D Imman, while cinematography and editing are done by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.
Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.
Have you watched the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.