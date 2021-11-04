Annaatthe Movie Review: 12 Tweets you need to read if you plan to watch Rajinikanth starrer

Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and others has finally hit the screens on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The first shows of the film began at 4 AM in Chennai and reviews are out on social media. Going by the reviews on Twitter, Annaatthe is getting mixed response.

Directed by Siva, the story of the film revolves around panchayat president Kaalaiyan played by Rajinikanth. While the first half of the film is said to be emotional and gripping, while the second half has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. A Twitter user wrote, "Very outdated Story and Screenplay."

Well, if you are planning to watch Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, check out these 12 tweets that might help you to decide if it is worth it.

Very outdated Story and Screenplay

Namesake Dummy Villains Who Doesn't Help in anyway.Rom-Duet songs can be avoided by Thalaivar

Keerthy's Flashback looks Old



Felt Lingaa was Better in many ways

May Work in BO like Aranmanai 3



Disappointed Mashup of Siva movies #Annaththe pic.twitter.com/IlIrM3IY3M — அஸ்வின் குமரன் (@ashmonsterwin) November 4, 2021

Some audience review.



Before entering theatre : Va Saamy



After leaving theatre : Pothum da Saamy #Annaththe #Beast pic.twitter.com/qiO9wnqBqd — Hᴀᴄᴋᴇʀ (@Vijay_Rasigan3) November 4, 2021

Done #Annaththe good family entertainer @rajinikanth pah energy at this age.. God level

Biggest plus for the film is festival release #Viswasam > #Annaththe

Father & daughter sentiment worked better than brother & sister...



(Strictly for masala lovers) — (@Random_twitss) November 4, 2021

#AnnaattheFDFS

Thalaivar references and signature style - humor- play riot- nakkal nayandi , emotional scenes , expressions



Bgm and cinematography

Clean cuts are making #Annaththe



Entertaining and a good one time thalaivar play



Intro song



Nayan- keerthy cutie — Mr:Murthys_Battweets (@SakthivelMurthy) November 4, 2021

#Annaththe Honest review

1st half - SumaarOnly like family audience

2nd half - Super for Fans#VaaSaamy Song



Don't expect anything

One time watchable#AnnaattheFDFS — Thalapathy Rayappan (@Rayappandaaaw) November 4, 2021

#Annaththe Tamil

1st half excellent screenplay and scenes except little cringe at 1 or 2 instances



Rajinikanth is younger than ever



INTERVAL BLOCK GOOSEBUMPS



Massive respect for the man who is still working hard to entertain his fans and audience



MY OPINION — Gowthamm (@gowtham971) November 4, 2021

Finished watched #Annaththe with family very bland writing and cliched screenplay. #Rajinikanth sir's mannerisms and style are only takeaways rest all crap.. 80's feel...#Siva seriously needs to work on his scripts. my rating 2/5....#Peddanna (surprisingly my mother liked it ) pic.twitter.com/4DXWOhiVG5 — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) November 4, 2021

Brooo! Seriously? I didn’t expect this from you. One of the worst films of Rajinikanth in the past 11 years. Your #Petta is far far better than #Annaththe !! https://t.co/vg2ZTOgjUB — Chiranjiv Santhosh Malla (@kingchiru15) November 4, 2021

Done With First Half

After Long Day's Watching #Thalaivar in Rural Subject

First Half Sister And Brother Sentiment Connected Me Well @immancomposer Bgm Was Good I Liked Looking Forward For Second Half #Annaththe #AnnaattheFDFS | #Beast — Cigrette VJ (@Itz_Cigarette) November 4, 2021

#AnnaattheFDFS #Annaththe #AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha Verdict -Thorough entertainer. Thiruvizha for fans.Go and just enjoy seeing Thalaivar on screen.What more do you want ? Rage, sentiment ,comedy, mass - He has it all !!!! — Neeraj krishna (@neekri) November 4, 2021

Annaatthe has released nearly in 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens. It remains to see how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.

The music of the film will be composed by D Imman, while cinematography and editing are done by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

