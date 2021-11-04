Annaatthe Movie Review: 12 Tweets you need to read if you plan to watch Rajinikanth starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST  |  12.8K
   
Annaatthe Movie Review
Annaththe Movie Review: 12 Tweets you need to read if you plan to watch Rajinikanth starrer
Advertisement

Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and others has finally hit the screens on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The first shows of the film began at 4 AM in Chennai and reviews are out on social media. Going by the reviews on Twitter, Annaatthe is getting mixed response. 

Directed by Siva, the story of the film revolves around panchayat president Kaalaiyan played by Rajinikanth. While the first half of the film is said to be emotional and gripping, while the second half has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. A Twitter user wrote, "Very outdated Story and Screenplay." 

Well, if you are planning to watch Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, check out these 12 tweets that might help you to decide if it is worth it. 

Also Read: Annaatthe Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth mania strikes at BO with 334 houseful & 390 fast filling shows 

Annaatthe has released nearly in 1100 screens in the overseas market with a domestic release on 2200 plus screens. It remains to see how the film performs at the box office in the coming days. 

The music of the film will be composed by D Imman, while cinematography and editing are done by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. 

Have you watched the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All