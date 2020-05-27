Annatthe star Rajinikanth hugging one of his fans in a throwback PHOTO is an unmissable sight

Rajinikanth's throwback picture of hugging one of his fans is one of the best things you will see on internet today. Check it out.

Superstar Rajinikanth does not require any introduction. The Annaatthe star has been ruling the hearts of the entire country for a very long time and continues to do so even now. People cannot contain their excitement whenever a new movie of the Thalaiva star is being announced. Rajni Sir is not only known for his stellar performances in movies but also because of his genuine nature and benevolence. The Darbar actor never disappoints his fans when it comes to interacting or clicking pictures with them.

We have got proof of the same through a throwback picture on Twitter which shows Rajnikanth posing together with an ardent fans. The best part here is that the superstar hugs the fan while the picture is being clicked. A lucky one he is, isn't it? The actor also flashes a sweet smile as we can see in the picture. Rajinikanth is seen wearing a white kurta and flaunts his signature beard as usual. Needless to say, this picture once again proves his down to earth nature!

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Annatthe co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori in the lead roles. The action-drama has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. The music for the movie has been composed by D. Imman. The release date of this much-anticipated movie is yet to be revealed by the makers.

