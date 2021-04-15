Anniyan Hindi Remake: Producer accuses Shankar of copying main plot; Urges him to immediately stop proceeding

Anniyan, directed by Shankar Shanmugam had Chiyaan Vikram and Sadha in the lead roles, and it was a megahit venture.

It was announced yesterday that Kollywood’s popular director Shankar Shanmugam will be directing the Hindi remake of successful Tamil film Anaiyan with in the lead role. Shankar shared photos with Ranveer Singh as they held discussions about the film. Now, the producer of Anniyan has sent an open letter, where he accused Shankar of copying and the main plot. In the letter, the producer V Ravichandran of Aaskar Films also urged Shankar to immediately stop proceeding with the remake.

He wrote, “I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie Anniyan. You are well aware that I am the producer of the movie. The entire story right was purchased by me from writer Sujatha for which full payment was done. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights. Any adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot is totally illegal.”

See the letter here:

He further added, “You are hearby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the story line for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter.” Anniyan, directed by Shankar, had Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, while Sadha was seen as the leading lady. The film, which was about a man with multiple personality disorder was a blockbuster and it was lauded by fans and critics alike.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×