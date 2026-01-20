Anomie New Release Date: Bhavana and Rahman’s Malayalam film gets postponed to February 6, 2026

Initially supposed to release on January 30, 2026, the upcoming sci-fi thriller film Anomie has postponed its plans. On January 20, mere days before the premiere, it was announced that the Bhavana and Rahman starrer will now be made available across theaters from February 6 onwards instead. No reason was made public in the note, but the multiple big projects eyeing simultaneous releases in the same period could be a possibility.

Malayalam film Anomie reveals new release date

On Tuesday, the makers of the film shared a post on their social media handles, "Built for the big screen. Arriving February 6, 2026. Welcome to the world of Anomie. Anomie - The equation of death. Starring Bhavna and Rahman. Written and directed by Riyas Marath."

Previously meant to release in April 2025, the film was pushed to the start of the following year. After January 30 was announced as its release date, the film’s creators then shared their plans for dropping it one week later than originally planned, on February 6. All the moving has further left the fans of the stars in the film excited for what’s to come.

Produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassanakumar, the film has managed to grab the attention of the audience with its trailer released recently. The compelling voice-overs as well as the demanding cinematography have piqued the interest of viewers. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is said to be providing the music for the film, with Sujith Sarang stepping in as the cinematographer.

Recently, actress Bhavana, who will make her Malayalam film comeback with Anomie, shared how after announcing her decision to go on a break, she received calls from many actors and makers who expressed their wishes to work with her. Speaking about who all decided to scout her, she shared with Galatta Plus, "Even then, my friends from the Malayalam film industry would call me and ask me to do films. Aashiq Abu, Prithviraj, Jayasurya - I even said no to a Mammootty film."

