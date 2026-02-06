Anomie Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Bhavana, Rahman starrer sci-fi thriller

Anomie: The Equation of Death, starring Bhavana and Rahman in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6, 2026. The sci-fi thriller is directed by Riyas Marath in his directorial debut. If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Anomie Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that while the first half of the film was average, the second half was absolutely pathetic. The user criticised it as a terrible mess resulting from poor performances layered over a ridiculous script and questioned whether it could even be called a film, adding that the sci-fi elements were nothing but a complete joke.

Another netizen commented that Anomie confuses chaos with depth, describing the story as messy and saying it never built tension or clarity. They added that the writing was weak, the characters felt empty, and the long scenes killed the momentum. The user noted that the film focused more on style than substance, with no payoff or impact, and concluded that, overall, it was a disaster.

A third user said that Anomie was mostly average and that, so far, there was nothing interesting. They added that the performances were not very enjoyable, with Rahman’s performance being particularly poor, and described the second half as extraordinarily bad. The user noted that the main problem was the script, as there was not even a single high moment.

Here are the tweets to check out:

More about Anomie

Anomie: The Equation of Death is a sci-fi crime thriller that follows a young woman investigating the disappearance of her younger brother. As the police also launch a probe into the case, several secrets are unearthed, leading to an intense narrative.

With Bhavana and Rahman in the lead, the movie also features Binu Pappu, Arjun Lal, Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Drishya Raghunath, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Riyas Marath, the movie’s music and background score were composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Sujith Sarang handled cinematography, while Kiran Das served as the editor.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha 2 returns? Here’s what we know