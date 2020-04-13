Anoushka Ajith to Gautam, Sitara Ghattamaneni: Star kids of South actors who are celebs in their own ways

Here are some kids of our favorite stars who have made headlines and have a ‘fan base’ already.

When it comes to celebrating the kids of our favorite stars, almost all kids will make it to the list. However, a few kids have made it to the entertainment industry and some are the darlings of fans. Though there are be fan wars going all over, these kids will often be celebrated by fans of all actors. Especially when photos of these kids with their favourite actors surface online, fans go gaga and celebrate them.

1. Anoushka Ajith

The daughter of celebrity couple Ajith Kumar and Shalini Ajith Kumar, Anoushka Ajith, has been the apple of the eyes of all of Thala fans. Ever since she was born, her photos were shared and even seen on phone and computer wallpapers. She has her own fan base and even fans of Thalapathy Vijay have shared the photos of Anoushka. Recently, a throwback photo of Anoushka, in which Vijay was seen along with her surfaced online and it went viral.

2. Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni

Gautam and Sitara are the kids of Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu and his star wife Namrata Shirodkar. As such, whenever Namrata posts photos of her kids, they will make rounds on social media and netizens will share them many numbers of times. After she rendered her voice for the Telugu version of Frozen 2 for baby Elsa, she became a celebrated star kid.

3. Ayaan and Arha

Ayaan and Arha are the kids of Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun. The actor has often posted pictures and videos of the kids on his social media pages they always go viral. It will be fair to say that the adorable kids are the darlings of the star’s fans and they are celebrated even when a photo is shared. When the teaser, OMG Daddy featuring Ayaan and Arha from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released, it took over the internet.

4. Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan

The little baby stole the hearts when the song ‘Vaayaadi Petha Pulla’ from the movie Kanaa was released on the video streaming app, YouTube. She rendered her voice for the song and it received more than a million views. The song became so viral that all kids of Tamil Nadu sang the song and the internet was overflowing with such videos.

5.Aarav Ravi

Jayam Ravi’s son Aarav Ravi instantly took over the internet when the song Kurumba from Tik Tik Tik was released. Aarav even played Ravi’s son in the film. If you talk to any Kollywood fan who has a son, their favorite song will definitely be Kurumba. In the song, the father-son duo steal the hearts of fans, and even today, the song is heard as ringtones of many.

6. Ayra Yash

The birth of this precious little girl made headlines and people went gaga after photos of the girl were shared online. Recently, the baby girl’s photo from her tonsure ceremony surfaced online, and all we could see at that time on the internet was the baby, with Yash and Radhika Pandit.

7. Baby Nainika

Meena’s daughter Baby Nainika made her Kollywood debut with the film Theri, in which Vijay and Samantha were seen as the lead actors. Ever since her role, almost all girl babies in Tamil Nadu were referred to as ‘Theri Baby’ whenever they wanted to compliment.

8. Jason Sanjay

Jason Sanjay is Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s son. Though he has become a teenager now, his appearance in the film Pokiri was most-talked-about, even if it was only for a few minutes.

9. Yathra, Linga, Ved Krishna

These are the grandsons of Thalaivar Rajinikanth. Though they have not made any appearances on screens, they made the headlines when it was learned that Rajinikanth chose their names, and they instantly became darlings of Kollywood fans.

10. Dev and Diya

The kids of celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika are Dev and Diya. Many times they made the headlines whenever they were pictured at occasions. Suriya’s production house - 2D Creations is named after Dev and Daya, and often they both have mentioned their kids during media interactions.

