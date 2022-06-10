Ante Sundaraniki First Day First Show: Nani and Nazriya Nazim make a surprise visit to a theatre; PHOTOS
As the romantic drama Ante Sundaraniki reaches theatres, leads Nani and Nazriya Nazim visit a theatre in Hyderabad on the opening day of their film.
The leads of the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, Nani and Nazriya Nazim were spotted at a Hyderabad theatre on the first day of their film. The Dasara star opted for a white shirt and blue denim, while the leading lady of the film went for a green ethnic attire.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: Nani impresses with his act, Nazriya Nazim makes an impactful Telugu debut
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!