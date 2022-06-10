Ante Sundaraniki First Day First Show: Nani and Nazriya Nazim make a surprise visit to a theatre; PHOTOS

As the romantic drama Ante Sundaraniki reaches theatres, leads Nani and Nazriya Nazim visit a theatre in Hyderabad on the opening day of their film.

Ante Sundaraniki First Day First Show
The leads of the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, Nani and Nazriya Nazim were spotted at a Hyderabad theatre on the first day of their film. The Dasara star opted for a white shirt and blue denim, while the leading lady of the film went for a green ethnic attire.

Also Read: Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: Nani impresses with his act, Nazriya Nazim makes an impactful Telugu debut

