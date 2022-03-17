Ante Sundaraniki First look: Nazriya Nazim to play a free-spirited photographer in her Telugu debut with Nani

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim will be soon making her Telugu debut opposite Nani in Ante Sundaraniki. The makers of this comedy outing have unveiled the first look poster of the actress as Leela Thomas. She is seen posing with a camera, donning a blue shirt and denims. The star looks a little pre-occupied in this first look.

Taking to Twitter, Natural star Nani wrote, "Meet our Leela...Leela Thomas...Heart of #AnteSundaraniki @nazriyafahadh". Along with this, a motion poster for Leela Thomas was also dropped by the team. It had a voiceover my Nazriya Nazim, introducing herself. Previously, the makers shed light on Nani's character in the venture. He will be seen as an innocent Brahmin who gets into trouble due to his family.

Check out the post below:

Billed to be an out-and-out comedy, Ante Sundaraniki has been backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Music for the movie has been scored by Vivek Sagar and it will be hitting the screens on June 10. Niketh Bommi has looked after the camera work of the project, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in key roles.