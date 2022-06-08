Ante Sundaraniki: Nani & Nazriya Nazim pose alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's portrait

Nani & Nazriya Nazim will appear as lovebirds Sundar and Leela Thomas in the forthcoming romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki. The fans are going gaga over their electrifying chemistry and the protagonist's impeccable comic timing in the film's trailer.

Giving another sneak peek into the love tale, the Natural star recreated the Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's iconic portrait as Sundar and Leela Thomas. Sharing the picture, Nani wrote on Instagram, "Sundar and Leela goofing in New York streets #AnteSundaraniki @nazriyafahadh."

Check out the picture below:

Nani and Nazriya Nazim be shown as lovers from two completely different backgrounds in their next. As the romantic drama gears up for release on 10 June, the movie buffs are thrilled to witness the film on the big screens.

The project talks about a simple boy next door, Sundar, who dreams of going to the USA at least once in a lifetime. Things change after he meets Leela Thomas, a free-spirited photographer, who wishes to marry at the place where the world's first female photographer captured her first picture. What will happen when these two decide to live together forever?

Vivek Athreya has directed Ante Sundaraniki, which has been financed by the renowned production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Suhas will also be seen in significant roles in the flick, along with others.

Now coming to the movie's technical crew, Niketh Bommireddy has cranked the lens for the venture, and the music for the film has been scored by Vivek Sagar. The makers have unveiled three tracks from the drama, The Panchakattu, Entha Chithram, and Rango Ranga, and all these songs have got a thumping nod from the music lovers.

Adding on, Nani also has Srikanth Odela's much-awaited drama, Dasara lined up for release. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in the mass entertainer.

Also Read: Pakka Commercial Trailer Glimpse: Gopichand to play a lawyer with a temper in his next with Raashii Khanna