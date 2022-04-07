Ante Sundaraniki: Nani opts for traditional look with a checkered shirt and mundu for Panchakattu launch bash

The makers of Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki released the film's first track, Panchakattu yesterday. The Natural Star also attended the song’s launch party in Hyderabad. For the special occasion, he went for a traditional look with a checkered shirt and mundu.

In this recently dropped track, Nani can be seen demonstrating his dancing prowess and unmatched sass as he visits some popular places in the USA, including New York's Times Square. The composition for this number has been done by Vivek Sagar and lyrics have been penned by Hasith Goli. Renowned Carnatic singer Aruna Sairam has crooned this peppy song.

Ante Sundaraniki has been helmed by Vivek Athreya and backed by the popular production house, Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas. She will be making her Tollywood debut opposite Nani. Besides these two leads, Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas and others will also play pivotal roles in the film. Niketh Bommi has cranked the lens for Ante Sundaraniki and Raviteja Girijala has done the editing.

Meanwhile, Nani’s other ventures include Srikanth Odela's action drama, Dasara. He has been paired opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh for this upcoming flick. The star will be seen in a rugged avatar as Dharani in the movie. With dirty clothes, an unkempt beard and messy hair, the first look was a massive hit with the audience.

